



GRANITE CITY – Granite City Police have charged three local residents with theft, including one man accused of stealing copper items from Wieland Recycling.

Justin E. Ray, 42, of Granite City, was charged on Oct. 16, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of theft.

On Sept. 21, 2025, Ray allegedly stole multiple spools of copper wire, compressed copper pucks, and a copper coil condenser from Wieland Recycling in Granite City. The stolen items had a combined value of over $500.

In a separate case, Jennifer D. Hilmes, 60, also of Granite City, was charged with a Class 3 felony count of theft on Oct. 14, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

From Aug. 23 to 25, 2025, Hilmes allegedly stole 10 silver bullion U.S. model coins and U.S. Silver Eagle coins, having a combined value of over $500, from an individual victim.

In another unrelated case, Amanda J. Bess, 30, of Worden, was charged with two counts of theft, including one Class 3 felony and one Class 4 felony.

Bess reportedly stole a Stihl DR600 leaf blower worth over $500 from an individual on July 24, 2025. Charging documents state she had previously been convicted in 2021 of unlawful use of a debit card in Madison County.

The Granite City Police Department presented each of the cases against Ray, Hilmes, and Bess, each of whom were ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: