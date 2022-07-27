Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants Celebrated Its Grand Opening In St. Peters, Is Open To The Public.

ST. LOUIS, MO – Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a lifestyle brand centered around food and wine, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 5, to celebrate the grand opening of its new location in St. Peters, MO, at 5300 N Service Rd. This is the company’s 3rd location in Missouri and 50th in the country.

Mayor Len Pagano and representatives of the St. Charles Regional Chamber were in attendance. After the ceremony, guests took a tour, had sparkling wine, and met with the team. Senior Marketing Specialist Erin Vainer, Senior Area Culinary Manager Edmund Vogel, Area Director Ryan Fitzpatrick, and General Manager Alysia Gonzalez were there to answer questions.

Cooper’s Hawk combines a casual dining restaurant, full-service bar, private dining room, Napa-style tasting room, and artisanal retail market. Its contemporary American menu, created by Executive Chef Matt McMillin, has 100+ items that each pair with a wine, labeled on the menu by its bin number.

The Cooper’s Hawk Wine Club is a community of nearly 600,000 members. Wine Club Members receive limited-production specialty blends known as their Wine of the Month in addition to rewards, member pricing, and member exclusives. These exclusives include access to private events hosted by luminaries in winemaking and food, plus domestic and international travel opportunities.

The St. Peters location opened to the public on Tuesday, July 5. Hours of operation are Monday to Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm. To make a reservation, please call 636-534-0088 or visit https://chwinery.com/locations/missouri/st-peters-mo.

ABOUT COOPER’S HAWK WINERY & RESTAURANTS

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper’s Hawk was built upon the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. The portfolio currently includes 50 Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant locations, one of the world’s largest wine clubs with more than 550,000 members, and “by Cooper’s Hawk” concepts that showcase a curated selection of specialized culinary and wine experiences. Cooper’s Hawk wines have won over 600 awards and are the Official Wines of the Screen Actors Guild® Awards.

