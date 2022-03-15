CARROLLTON - Carrollton's boys' baseball team opened the 2022 season where they finished the end of 2021 on a positive note, with an 8-2 dominant win over Bunker Hill on Monday at Bunker Hill.

Carrollton's boys won the regional title in the previous spring season in 2021.

Gus Coonrod and Grant Pohlman both cracked doubles in the game. Coonrod had 2 hits and Pohlman 1 hit and both 2 RBI. Junior Mason Baumgartner had 2 hits, Boden Flowers had a hit, and Tracy Evans had a hit.

Carrollton, 1-0, hosts West Central at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then plays at Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Pikeland Community, then has a key contest with Father McGivney Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22.

