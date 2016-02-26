http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/16-2-26-Tim-Cooney.mp3

(Jupiter, FL) A day after his manager shared that he was in a strengthening program due to an achy shoulder, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tim Cooney was out early in the outfield doing some light throwing work with trainers.

“I feel very good today,” stated Cooney. “Just progressive from here. We’re going to try and go as fast as we can without inflaming it or making it worse. But yeah, I threw today and it felt great.”

The Cardinals have been careful with the left-hander the last few days as he has yet to face hitters in any of the pitching practice sessions.

“More discomfort than you would expect at this time of year,” explained Cooney of what raised his initial concern. “It’s kind of in that in-between of like I wasn’t sure if it was just this time of year type throwing soreness or if it was something. I brought it up to them and they decided this is the plan from here.”

Cooney only threw from his knees, which helped monitor and control the intensity of this throws.

“There’s no real set in stone plan–it’s kind of going off how I feel,” said Cooney, who is looking forward to being re-evaluated tomorrow. “We’re not going the long route where you shut down and take x-amount of days. It’s going to just kind of be how I feel. Going off today, I feel confident.”

–For the second consecutive day, Stephen Piscotty checked into the clubhouse but then went home due to sickness.

–Eduardo Perez is among the ESPN crew in the house today as the network turns their attention on the Cardinals. Besides serving as an analyst on the Monday Night telecasts, Perez will also be doing television games for the Miami Marlins this season.

Michael Wacha drew a crowd around the clubhouse televisions for his live hit on SportsCenter this morning and received a round of applause when he walked back in to the room.

photo credit: Brad Barr-USA TODAY Sports