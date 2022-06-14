EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced Monday it is working in cooperation with local facilities to provide cooling stations throughout the summer. Starting today through September 22, the facilities Edwardsville facilities below will be available as cooling stations when the heat index rises above 100°F. Additional sites and hours may be added as needed.

Edwardsville City Library: 112 S Kansans Street – (618) 692-7556

Mondays - Thursdays: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sundays: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Edwardsville Main Street Community Center: 1003 North Main Street – (618) 656-0300 Mondays - Fridays: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

YMCA Meyer Center: 7348 Goshen Road – (618) 655-1460 Mondays - Fridays: 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturdays: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed on July 4

YMCA Esic Center: 1200 Esic Drive – (618) 656-0436

Mondays - Fridays: 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturdays: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed on July 4

Village Of Glen Carbon Also Offers Heat Advisory Reminder

The Village of Glen Carbon Fire Department is also reminding residents to heed heat warnings and take steps to remain cool during periods of excessive heat.

Steps to be taken include staying out of direct sunlight, remaining in areas that are well ventilated or air-conditioned, wearing loose and light-colored clothing, avoiding alcoholic and caffeinated beverages or sweet drinks, and staying hydrated.



Anyone feeling the negative effects of prolonged heat exposure should seek medical attention by calling 911. Further questions can be directed to the Edwardsville Fire Department at (618) 692-7540.





If anyone else offers cooling centers, e-mail news@riverbender.com and we will post them.

