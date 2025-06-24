Cooling Centers in the Riverbend Region
RIVERBEND - With rising temperatures throughout the rest of the week, community members are reminded to stay safe and out of the heat. If you need a place to cool down, keep reading. Here’s a list of Cooling Centers throughout the Riverbend community.
ALTON
- Alton Square Mall
- Where: 200 Alton Square in Alton
- When: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Hayner Public Library's Alton Square Mall Location
- Where: 132 Alton Square in Alton
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12–5 p.m. on Sunday
- Hayner Public Library’s Downtown Location
- Where: 326 Belle Street in Alton
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Hayner Public Library's Genealogy and Local History Library
- Where: 401 State Street in Alton
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12–7 p.m. on Wednesday; 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday
- Senior Services Plus
- Where: 2603 N Rodgers Avenue in Alton
- When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- The Salvation Army
- Where: 525 Alby Street in Alton
- When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
BELLEVILLE
- Belleville Public Library Main Branch
- Where: 121 E. Washington Street in Belleville
- When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Belleville Public Library West Branch
- Where: 3414 W. Main Street in Belleville
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 12–8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday
- Programs and Services for Older Persons
- Where: 201 N. Church Street in Belleville
- When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- The Salvation Army
- Where: 20 Glory Place in Belleville
- When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday
BETHALTO
- Bethalto City Hall
- Where: 213 N. Prairie Street in Bethalto
- When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
COLLINSVILLE
- Collinsville Memorial Library Center
- Where: 408 West Main Street in Collinsville
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Collinsville Senior Center
- Where: 420 East Main Street in Collinsville
- When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Collinsville VFW
- Where: 1234 Vandalia Street
- When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12–6 p.m. on Sunday
EAST ALTON
- East Alton Ice Arena
- Where: 631 Lewis and Clark Boulevard in East Alton
- When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday
- Keasler Rec Complex
- Where: 615 Third Street in East Alton
- When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
EDWARDSVILLE
- Edwardsville Public Library
- Where: 112 S. Kansas Street in Edwardsville
- When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; 1–5 p.m. on Sunday
- Madison County Administration Building
- Where: 157 N. Main Street in Edwardsville
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Main Street Community Center
- Where: 1003 N. Main Street in Edwardsville
- When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- YMCA Niebur Center
- Where: 1200 Esic Drive in Edwardsville
- When: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday
GODFREY
- Godfrey Village Hall
- Where: 6810 Godfrey Road in Godfrey
- When: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
GLEN CARBON
- Glen Carbon Centennial Library
- Where: 198 S. Main Street in Glen Carbon
- When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1–5 p.m. on Sunday
- Glen Carbon PD Community Room
- Where: 151 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon
- When: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day
GRANITE CITY
- Six Mile Regional Library District
- Where: 2001 Delmar Avenue in Granite City
- When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
HIGHLAND
- Weinheimer Community Center
- Where: 1100 Main Street in Highland
- When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
WOOD RIVER
- Riverbend Family Ministries
- Where: 144 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River
- When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Wood River Fire Department
- Where: 501 E. Edwardsville Road
- When: Call (618) 259-0984 for availability
- Wood River Police Department
- Where: 550 E. Madison Avenue in Wood River
- When: Call (618) 251-3113 for availability
- Wood River Public Library
- Where: 327 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River
- When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12:30–4 p.m. on Sunday
- Wood River Recreation Center
- Where: 655 N. Wood River Avenue in Wood River
- When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Wood River Roundhouse
- Where: 633 N. Wood River Avenue
- When: Call (618) 251-3130 for availability
Are we missing a local cooling center in the Riverbend and beyond? Email sydney@riverbender.com with details.
