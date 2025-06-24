Cooling Centers in the Riverbend Region Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. RIVERBEND - With rising temperatures throughout the rest of the week, community members are reminded to stay safe and out of the heat. If you need a place to cool down, keep reading. Here’s a list of Cooling Centers throughout the Riverbend community. ALTON Alton Square Mall Where: 200 Alton Square in Alton When: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Hayner Public Library's Alton Square Mall Location Where: 132 Alton Square in Alton When: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12–5 p.m. on Sunday

Hayner Public Library’s Downtown Location Where: 326 Belle Street in Alton When: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Hayner Public Library's Genealogy and Local History Library Where: 401 State Street in Alton When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12–7 p.m. on Wednesday; 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday

Senior Services Plus Where: 2603 N Rodgers Avenue in Alton When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

The Salvation Army Where: 525 Alby Street in Alton When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

BELLEVILLE Belleville Public Library Main Branch Where: 121 E. Washington Street in Belleville When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Belleville Public Library West Branch Where: 3414 W. Main Street in Belleville When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 12–8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday

Programs and Services for Older Persons Where: 201 N. Church Street in Belleville When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

The Salvation Army Where: 20 Glory Place in Belleville When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday

BETHALTO Bethalto City Hall Where: 213 N. Prairie Street in Bethalto When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

COLLINSVILLE Collinsville Memorial Library Center Where: 408 West Main Street in Collinsville When: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Collinsville Senior Center Where: 420 East Main Street in Collinsville When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Collinsville VFW Where: 1234 Vandalia Street When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12–6 p.m. on Sunday

EAST ALTON East Alton Ice Arena Where: 631 Lewis and Clark Boulevard in East Alton When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday

Keasler Rec Complex Where: 615 Third Street in East Alton When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Article continues after sponsor message EDWARDSVILLE Edwardsville Public Library Where: 112 S. Kansas Street in Edwardsville When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; 1–5 p.m. on Sunday

Madison County Administration Building Where: 157 N. Main Street in Edwardsville When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Main Street Community Center Where: 1003 N. Main Street in Edwardsville When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

YMCA Niebur Center Where: 1200 Esic Drive in Edwardsville When: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday

GODFREY Godfrey Village Hall Where: 6810 Godfrey Road in Godfrey When: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

GLEN CARBON Glen Carbon Centennial Library Where: 198 S. Main Street in Glen Carbon When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1–5 p.m. on Sunday

Glen Carbon PD Community Room Where: 151 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon When: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

GRANITE CITY Six Mile Regional Library District Where: 2001 Delmar Avenue in Granite City When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

HIGHLAND Weinheimer Community Center Where: 1100 Main Street in Highland When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

WOOD RIVER Riverbend Family Ministries Where: 144 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Wood River Fire Department Where: 501 E. Edwardsville Road When: Call (618) 259-0984 for availability

Wood River Police Department Where: 550 E. Madison Avenue in Wood River When: Call (618) 251-3113 for availability

Wood River Public Library Where: 327 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12:30–4 p.m. on Sunday

Wood River Recreation Center Where: 655 N. Wood River Avenue in Wood River When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Wood River Roundhouse Where: 633 N. Wood River Avenue When: Call (618) 251-3130 for availability

Are we missing a local cooling center in the Riverbend and beyond? Email sydney@riverbender.com with details. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip

Trending