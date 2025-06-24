RIVERBEND - With rising temperatures throughout the rest of the week, community members are reminded to stay safe and out of the heat. If you need a place to cool down, keep reading. Here’s a list of Cooling Centers throughout the Riverbend community.

ALTON

  • Alton Square Mall
    • Where: 200 Alton Square in Alton
    • When: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday
  • Hayner Public Library's Alton Square Mall Location
    • Where: 132 Alton Square in Alton
    • When: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12–5 p.m. on Sunday
  • Hayner Public Library’s Downtown Location
    • Where: 326 Belle Street in Alton
    • When: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
  • Hayner Public Library's Genealogy and Local History Library
    • Where: 401 State Street in Alton
    • When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12–7 p.m. on Wednesday; 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday
  • Senior Services Plus
    • Where: 2603 N Rodgers Avenue in Alton
    • When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • The Salvation Army
    • Where: 525 Alby Street in Alton
    • When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

BELLEVILLE

  • Belleville Public Library Main Branch
    • Where: 121 E. Washington Street in Belleville
    • When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
  • Belleville Public Library West Branch
    • Where: 3414 W. Main Street in Belleville
    • When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 12–8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday
  • Programs and Services for Older Persons
    • Where: 201 N. Church Street in Belleville
    • When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • The Salvation Army
    • Where: 20 Glory Place in Belleville
    • When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday

BETHALTO

  • Bethalto City Hall
    • Where: 213 N. Prairie Street in Bethalto
    • When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

COLLINSVILLE

  • Collinsville Memorial Library Center
    • Where: 408 West Main Street in Collinsville
    • When: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
  • Collinsville Senior Center
    • Where: 420 East Main Street in Collinsville
    • When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Collinsville VFW
    • Where: 1234 Vandalia Street
    • When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12–6 p.m. on Sunday

EAST ALTON

  • East Alton Ice Arena
    • Where: 631 Lewis and Clark Boulevard in East Alton
    • When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday
  • Keasler Rec Complex
    • Where: 615 Third Street in East Alton
    • When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

EDWARDSVILLE

  • Edwardsville Public Library
    • Where: 112 S. Kansas Street in Edwardsville
    • When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; 1–5 p.m. on Sunday
  • Madison County Administration Building
    • Where: 157 N. Main Street in Edwardsville
    • When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Main Street Community Center
    • Where: 1003 N. Main Street in Edwardsville
    • When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • YMCA Niebur Center
    • Where: 1200 Esic Drive in Edwardsville
    • When: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday

GODFREY

  • Godfrey Village Hall
    • Where: 6810 Godfrey Road in Godfrey
    • When: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

GLEN CARBON

  • Glen Carbon Centennial Library
    • Where: 198 S. Main Street in Glen Carbon
    • When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1–5 p.m. on Sunday
  • Glen Carbon PD Community Room
    • Where: 151 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon
    • When: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

GRANITE CITY

  • Six Mile Regional Library District
    • Where: 2001 Delmar Avenue in Granite City
    • When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

HIGHLAND

  • Weinheimer Community Center
    • Where: 1100 Main Street in Highland
    • When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

WOOD RIVER

  • Riverbend Family Ministries
    • Where: 144 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River
    • When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday
  • Wood River Fire Department
    • Where: 501 E. Edwardsville Road
    • When: Call (618) 259-0984 for availability
  • Wood River Police Department
    • Where: 550 E. Madison Avenue in Wood River
    • When: Call (618) 251-3113 for availability
  • Wood River Public Library
    • Where: 327 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River
    • When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12:30–4 p.m. on Sunday
  • Wood River Recreation Center
    • Where: 655 N. Wood River Avenue in Wood River
    • When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Wood River Roundhouse
    • Where: 633 N. Wood River Avenue
    • When: Call (618) 251-3130 for availability

Are we missing a local cooling center in the Riverbend and beyond? Email sydney@riverbender.com with details.

