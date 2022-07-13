Coolidge JHS Announces Fall Sport Tryout Information
GRANITE CITY - Coolidge Junior High School has announced tryout dates and times for students interested in competing in Fall sports for the 2022-23 school year.
All prospective student-athletes must bring a current physical and parent signed permission form to tryouts. If these items are not turned in at tryouts, the student will not be able to participate.
BASEBALL
Dates: August 1-3, 10 a.m.-Noon or 4-6 p.m.
Location: Varsity Baseball Field
Equipment: Baseball equipment plus water bottle
Contact: Scott Smallie (Head Coach) - scott.smallie@gcsd9.net
CROSS COUNTRY
Dates: August 2, 4 & 9 - 8 a.m.
Location: Corner of Wilson Park
Equipment: Water Bottle
Contact: Tom Miller (Head Coach) - tom.miller@gcsd9.net
FOOTBALL
Dates: August 8, 9-11 a.m.
Location: Meet in Wrestling Room
Equipment: Water bottle
Contact: Mark Wilson (Head Coach) - mark.wilson@gcsd9.net
SOFTBALL
Date: July 25-27, 10 a.m.
Location: Wilson Park, Diamond 8
Equipment: Softball equipment plus water bottle
Contact: Tim Wilson (Head Coach) - tim.wilson@gcsd9.net
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
