GODFREY — The annual Cookies and Cocoa event is set to take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Freer Auto Body, located at 4512 N. Alby St. in Godfrey. This year marks the 16th anniversary of the event, which began in memory of David, the late uncle of organizers Lily and Taylor Freer.

Cookies and Cocoa has become a traditional holiday event that many in the area look forward to in support of the annual Community Christmas campaign.

Margaret Freer, owner of Freer Auto Body, emphasized the importance of community support for the event. "Bring a gift, cash donation, whatever they want," she said. "Toys, coats, gift cards, bath and body items, basketballs, footballs, baby dolls, and personal hygiene items are what we need the most. For those in our community who don’t have much, anything is appreciated here at Christmas time."

Freer noted that her company shops year-round in preparation for the Community Christmas campaign, and Cookies and Cocoa serves as a crucial final push to collect donations. Volunteers will be available to assist with sorting donations at the Salvation Army following the event.

"The area has a lot of need this time," Freer added.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cookies will be a highlight of the event, with Freer personally baking a batch of chocolate chip cookies. "My kitchen is like therapy for me," she said. "I enjoy it; I bake a lot of cookies throughout the year."

The Cookies and Cocoa event has evolved over the years, with the inaugural gathering taking place in December 2008. Freer remarked on the significance of the event and its connection to family, stating, "The kids did the first one."

As the community comes together for this holiday tradition, organizers hope to spread joy and support to those in need.

Any donations from the Cookies and Cocoa event will be used in the last-minute push to assist those in need in the region at Christmas time.

More like this: