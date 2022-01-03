SEE THE VIDEO FOR A FULL INTERVIEW:

Linda McCormick Concludes 42 Years as Owner of Cookie Factory

ALTON - Cookie Factory owner Linda McCormick concluded 42 years at the helm of the business located at Alton Square Mall on New Year’s Eve. Linda walks away from the Cookie Factory on her own terms and has many positive memories.

Linda has sold the business to a long-time friend, Sarah Kinder, an Alton High and Lewis and Clark Community College graduate. She feels she is leaving the business in good hands. Sarah took over the business on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Linda said her retirement is bittersweet, but she will be happy to spend more time with her husband, Mike, the Godfrey mayor, her sister, Connie Swanson, and her husband, her mom, and her grandkids.

“I am happy to retire and do things I want,” said Linda. “To be successful at a business like this one you almost have to be married to it. I joke sometimes this has been my other husband. I look forward to having free time.”

Linda is thankful for Mid America Bank who gave her the loan to start the business 40-plus years ago. She was rejected nine times before the loan officer agreed to loan her the money. She joked: "I said to the person in charge of the bank it didn’t look like the bank was big enough to give me the loan, and he said to come back the next day and they did loan me the money to get started.”

Linda says the key to her success with the Cookie Factory outlets has been simple:

“We provided a good product with good service while being happy at work. Your employees will make you or break you. I have had some great employees over the years.”

Patty, a long-time employee, was a Civic Memorial High graduate and started at the business in high school, then after 12 years left for family consideration. Patty then returned to work in the business after a period of time.

Patty summed up how people and the community and employees view the Cookie Factory business and Linda in an appropriate way: “It is like family,” she said.

