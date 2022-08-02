EDWARDSVILLE – Larry Thompson, 36, pled guilty in two cases against him regarding numerous residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in the Metro area in Madison County Court on Friday, July 29, 2022.

These convictions resulted from the joint investigative work between several Metro communities. Thompson was among multiple suspects in a string of local car and home burglaries committed in Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin Counties.

An additional suspect, Curtis Faust, was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on February 25, 2022. "We will continue to aggressively prosecute thefts, especially vehicle thefts, in our area," said Madison County State's Attorney, Tom Haine. "These convictions are thanks to the cooperative investigative efforts between Madison County Sheriff's Department, Wood River Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff's Department, and our office.

"Because of that work, we built strong cases that led to multiple criminal convictions. Together our offices will continue working diligently to identify, investigate and prosecute criminals like these and pursue justice for hard-working victims of thefts in our area."

Haine also commended the outstanding work of Criminal Division Chief Katie Warren, the lead prosecutor on this case. In February 2021, the Sheriff's office investigated an abandoned car and discovered Thompson with an outstanding warrant in the vehicle.

Additionally, the vehicle contained drug paraphernalia, burglary tools, and stolen items. Thompson was released on bond as charges pended. During further investigation, Thompson was identified as part of a local theft ring, including seven other individuals.

The Sheriff's department arrested Thompson in a stolen GMC Sierra on August 13, 2021, after executing a search warrant in Moro, Illinois.

Thompson pled to:

Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles (Class 2 felony)

Criminal Damage to Property Over $10,000 (Class 3 felony)

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer (Class 4 felony)

Residential Burglary (Class 1 felony)

Thompson received seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with all sentences running concurrently. Before these crimes, Thompson had not been convicted of a felony.

