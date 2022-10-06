ST. LOUIS – Convicted murderer Stephan Cannon will receive life in prison for the killing of David Dorn, a long-time St. Louis Police Department captain. Dorn had a 43-year law enforcement career and was the Moline Acres Police Department chief late in his career.

Cannon, 26, shot and killed Dorn, who was 77 at the time, in June 2020.

Dorn responded to a burglar alarm at Lee's Pawn and Jewelry on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. When he arrived he confronted burglars who had broken into the store. The break-in occurred in the aftermath of a George Floyd protest in St. Louis.

Cannon was convicted of first-degree murder and received a combined 15 years in prison for three counts of armed criminal action, 10 years in prison for first-degree robbery, and five years in prison for first-degree burglary. The sentences for Cannon will run consecutively.