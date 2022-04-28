EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. District Court announced today that Bernard L. Mosley, Jr., 23, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

As part of his sentence, Mosley will serve a two-year term of supervised release following his release from federal prison. On August 4, 2020, the United States Marshals Service located Mosley at a house in East St. Louis and arrested him on an active warrant.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the time of his arrest, Mosley was in possession of a loaded handgun. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms or firearm ammunition. A federal grand jury indicted Mosley in October of 2020, and Mosley pled guilty on February 22, 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Illinois State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ali Burns and David Dean prosecuted the case.

More like this:

ISP Arrests Belleville Man For Murdering 16-Year-Old In East St. Louis
Dec 9, 2024
Budzinski Announces $30 Million of Secured Disaster Aid Funding Across St. Clair County
3 days ago
Fairview Heights 17-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After East St. Louis Shooting
Mar 26, 2025
Metro East Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced To 19 Years In Federal Prison   
Mar 12, 2025
Charges Filed Against Three Individuals in Teen's Shooting In Cahokia Heights
Feb 28, 2025

 