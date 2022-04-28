EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. District Court announced today that Bernard L. Mosley, Jr., 23, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

As part of his sentence, Mosley will serve a two-year term of supervised release following his release from federal prison. On August 4, 2020, the United States Marshals Service located Mosley at a house in East St. Louis and arrested him on an active warrant.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the time of his arrest, Mosley was in possession of a loaded handgun. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms or firearm ammunition. A federal grand jury indicted Mosley in October of 2020, and Mosley pled guilty on February 22, 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Illinois State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ali Burns and David Dean prosecuted the case.

More like this: