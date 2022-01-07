EDWARDSVILLE - Larry D. Lovett, 39, of Madison, was on federal parole on a drug charge when he was indicted Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was accused of three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 7 fatal shooting in Madison of Andre Hutson, as well as charges of attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The charges were suppressed until Jan. 6, after St. Louis officers arrested him. A judge had allowed the charge to be suppressed until Lovett was in custody

Article continues after sponsor message

He pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on March 15, 2008, and was sentenced to 276 months in prison. The recent weapons charge alleges he possessed a Pulse model Taser while out on parole in the 2008 case.

Lovett has also been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the Aug. 2 murder of Ahmaad Nunley in Granite City.

He had already been charged by information, a charging document issued by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Authorities typically take major felonies before a grand jury, which almost always agrees with the original charge.

Lovett is being held on a total of $8 million bail.

More like this: