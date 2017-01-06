‘CONVERSATIONS TOWARD A BRIGHTER FUTURE’: Triad Middle School’s ‘Transformation’ project Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The following article is presented as part of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities' "Conversations Toward A Brighter Future" discussion series. The articles are prepared by the participants of the discussion in their own words. The Triad Middle School project “Transformation Project”, is in its second year, and is off to a positive start with students. Our goal is to emphasize the importance of Self-Respect. Without self-respect, it is difficult to respect others. Triad Middle School has approximately 850 students, 13% of which have disabilities, and 19% are low income. Our plan includes: “Student of the Week” award, as chosen by their peers. The nomination will include a positive statement/example of why they are deserving of the award.

TMS will also have quarterly “Beauty Days” where all students come to school wearing the same clothes (PE clothes), no makeup and hair that is natural. The goal is for students to see themselves and others as the same. Students will begin to see that when you take away all the “decorations,” we are all the same. This should encourage students to accept others more for what they are on the inside, rather than the outside.

New students fit in and feel a part of TMS. The new student welcome will include a call from a peer student prior to day one, and mentoring for the first few months of school.

“Student Welcome Committee” - This committee will plan a welcome back for all students at the beginning of each new school year including donuts and a welcome back sign on the first day. New students to the district will receive a special welcome beginning with a phone call from a peer student/mentor prior to day one. The peer student/mentor will meet new student(s) at the door on their first day with a survival bag of goodies.

The new student’s name will be on the marque and they will be welcomed on the morning announcements.

The peer/mentor will give them a tour of the school and introduce them to other students and staff. The TMS Transformation Project will improve TMS students' self-respect, which in turn will increase students' respect of peers and staff at Triad Middle School. We believe improving students' self-respect, which is observed through their respecting of others, will also open students' minds and hearts to being more understanding and forgiving of others. Lastly, students' who respect themselves and others are students of dignity. The program will be evaluated and its success measured by a student survey regarding respect in our school. The survey will be conducted at the beginning of the year, before winter break and at the end of the year. We are also considering tracking office referrals throughout the year, believing that as TMS students' self-respect grows, the number of office referrals will decrease. The survey results and office referral numbers will be monitored for improvement and the program will be adjusted accordingly. The Triad Transformation Project hopes to build each student's self-confidence, self-respect, and increase their respect of others. As a result, each Triad student demonstrates the four pillars in their everyday behavior.

Personal Welcome
TMS team members call new students and welcome them to Triad Middle School.

Welcome Package
New students were greeted First day of school with a welcome package of pencils, candy, etc. and escorted to their lockers and first hour classes.

Sweet Start to the New Year
Students were welcomed first day of school with popular music and donut holes to enjoy with their new homeroom teacher.

Student of the Week
Students nominated by their peers with an online form each week. Winners are chosen from each grade level and showcased on the school's website with a picture of them and the Principal. They receive a certificate of recognition, snack in the cafeteria, and uniquely designed t-shirt with the four pillars and their name on the back.