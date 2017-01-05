‘CONVERSATIONS TOWARD A BRIGHTER FUTURE’: Roxana High School’s ‘Shell Nation Unification’ project Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The following article is presented as part of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities' "Conversations Toward A Brighter Future" discussion series. The articles are prepared by the participants of the discussion in their own words. ROXANA - The Roxana High School “Shell Nation Unification” Project targets a need to rediscover and strengthen “school pride” throughout our community. The goal of this project is to incorporate and encourage all campus communities under one moniker and avoid dividing identities and loyalties within the campuses and community. What issue have you identified and how does it relate to the MJCHF four pillars? School culture and climate in respects to our school’s attendance rate.

How do you plan to incorporate one of the four pillars of Respect, Dignity, Understanding, and Forgiveness in your school environment? All four pillars of Respect, Dignity, Understanding, and Forgiveness are being addressed in our plan of promoting a positive school culture and climate.

How do you plan to measure whether your efforts are successful?

Attendance data will be monitored monthly. Grade level attendance competition was created beginning 2nd quarter of the 2016-17 school year. The grade level with the highest attendance rate (minimum 92% required) will earn a field day at the end of the school year. (students also must maintain a minimum 92% attendance rate to participate). We will also track our Zero Hero data (tardy, discipline, and attendance criteria) quarterly. Activities include: The Shell Nation Bulls-Eye where the junior high and high school share a common campus. The first event of the year features a 6 th – 12 th grade pep rally in the football stadium with junior and senior high bands, cheerleaders, and dancers kicking off the school year. During this gathering, creative team building games/ contests will spotlight student teams with rosters including representative from each grade level.

– 12 grade pep rally in the football stadium with junior and senior high bands, cheerleaders, and dancers kicking off the school year. During this gathering, creative team building games/ contests will spotlight student teams with rosters including representative from each grade level. The Shell Nation year-long “spirit days”-Each Friday, students in grades six through twelve will focus on a sense of identity and pride within Roxana schools. The competition between grade levels will involve a common theme focused on school pride. Along with these activities students will incorporate video technology to promote and announce upcoming opportunities to celebrate “Shell Nation”. TV’s throughout the school will feature photographs and videos of clubs and activities and illustrate how each contributes toward who we are as “Shell Nation”. Bulletin boards in The Commons will showcase current members and recent activities including sports, clubs and other activities which contribute toward celebrating school pride throughout the year. (The Commons is a communal lunch area for grades six through 12).

The goal of this project is to create a positive school culture and generate school pride by incorporating Roxana Junior High and High School under one mascot. The campus will feature photo and video displays highlighting student involvement. Students will produce video announcements highlighting the growing pride in "Shell Nation." Back to School Rally at All School Assembly Students greeted with upbeat music.

The school band, cheer/dance teams lead assembly in three school songs.

Messages heard from the new Principal, district Superintendent, Roxana Police Chief, and Student Council President. Article continues after sponsor message Zero Heroes School-wide attendance competition with a goal of 92% and higher each month. Students who achieve 0 tardy referrals, 0 discipline infractions, and 0 unexcused absences will be recognized for outstanding citizenship, and earn a reward at the end of each quarter. Rox Stars Acknowledges students and staff for “being in the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing.” Spirit Days Spirit days held each Friday in grades six through twelve to encourage a stronger sense of identity and pride within Roxana schools. School Spirit Utilizing Technology School media; Twitter and Facebook accounts created to generate school price and a unified “Shell Nation.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending