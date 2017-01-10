Article continues after sponsor message

The following article is presented as part of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities' "Conversations Toward A Brighter Future" discussion series.

The articles are prepared by the participants of the discussion in their own words.

BETHALTO - The Trimpe Middle School project “A Royal Future,” is in its second year, and is off to a positive start. Our goal is to implement strategies to decrease bullying in school and on social media, as we want our school to be a welcoming place for students of all backgrounds, cultures, and nationalities.

We will begin by raising the awareness of Dignity, Respect, Understanding, and Forgiveness via social media. Our website (http://pillarscommittee.weebly.com/) will be posted around school. Members of our “Pillars Committee” will visit classrooms during advisory time and talk to our peers regarding our project mission. A banner will be hung in our school cafeteria. On this banner we will have the four pillars listed, along with a quote about being kind. Students will are encouraged to sign the banner with a promise to uphold its values regarding respect for others and promise not to engage in bullying or verbal harassment. Students pledging their commitment will receive a “Livestrong” style bracelet that says, “Kindness + Dignity + Respect + Understanding + Forgiveness= A Royal Future.”

Our Pillars Committee will be responsible for passing out “Caught Being Kind” cards which says, “Thank you for being kind an demonstrating the four Pillars; Respect, Dignity, Understanding, and Forgiveness. You may use this coupon for a free snack in the cafeteria.” Students receiving a coupon will receive a bonus coupon to give someone they believe is representing our core values.

A support system will be implemented for those students who believe that they are being bullied with the Pillars Committee providing a “listening ear” for the students who are hurting.

To evaluate our project, we will give anonymous surveys three times per year. The students and staff will take the digital survey at the beginning of the year, another before Christmas break, and the last survey in April. Our hope is that with our efforts, the data from the survey will show the four pillars and kindness are becoming more prevalent in our school with each survey. Another way we plan to evaluate our project is by simply asking students and staff to give us suggestions for improvement. Since our program is in its infancy, we still have room for growth, and we think getting feedback is vital. On our website, we have a contact page, so those who wish to make suggestions can do so.

We hope to make our school a welcoming place for students of all backgrounds, cultures, and nationalities. We want teach everyone about the four pillars, kindness, and how to address bullying.

Caught Being Kind Cards

Pillar Committee members handed out Kindness card to students demonstrating the four pillars/kindness. It is a coupon for a free snack. In addition, students receive an additional Kindness Card to handout themselves.

Kind Website

Page added on the school website that talks about the four pillars and character traits. Resources listed for students being bullied.

Community Garden

Plans to develop a community garden where students help plant flowers and use this time to relax and socialize with others.

Four Pillars Banner

A banner with the four pillars will be hung during school lunches. Students sign the banner, promise to uphold the four pillars, and be kind. Each student who pledges their commitment receives a “kindness” bracelet to serve as reminder of four pillars.

