Controlled burn scheduled for Palisades Nature Preserve
GRAFTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) plans to conduct a controlled burn of portions of the Palisades Nature Preserve near Grafton in mid-March, weather permitting.
The burn is being conducted in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, NGRREC?, Great Rivers Land Trust and The Nature Institute.
For everyone's safety, NGRREC? officials request that the public stay away from the fire and abide by the implemented security measures.
Date of Burn: Mid-March, 2017
Location: Palisades Nature Preserve, near Grafton, Illinois
During the burn, people will see some smoke or fire coming from the Palisades Nature Preserve. Certified prescribed burn managers and other trained personnel with proper vehicles and equipment will be working in the area until the burn presents no danger to the public. A Burn Plan has been developed and approved to appropriately control the fire and to ensure personnel and public safety.
This burn will help maintain and enhance the natural ecological communities. Those with questions can call NGRREC? at (618) 468-2900.
