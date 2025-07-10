JERSEYVILLE - The Miss Jersey County Fair Pageant has officially crowned new royalty.

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the 64th Annual Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant welcomed contestants from across the region to compete for the title of 2025 Miss Jersey County Fair Queen and 2025 Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen. Ashlen Scott is your new Miss Jersey County Fair Queen and Scarlett Schultz is the new Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen.

Emma McCormick, the 2024 Miss Jersey County Fair Queen, expressed her excitement for the pageant and her gratitude for a great year.

“When I won, I knew I was in for the year of a lifetime,” McCormick said. “It definitely fulfilled my expectations.”

Kylie Muntz, 2024 Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen, summed up her year by thanking McCormick for being a great role model.

Article continues after sponsor message

“A special memory was hanging out with Emma, taking pictures with her, and doing a lot of things with her,” Muntz said.

Contestants for Miss Jersey County Fair Queen included Charlie Bockstruck, Reese Hutchens, Erica Davis, Haylie Jones, Katlyn Springer and Scott. Contestants answered questions and gave speeches in different outfits.

The Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen contestants included Brianna Hayes, Hadleigh Ray, Myla Baumgartner, Lilli Lilley, Amelia Fricker, Brynn Kinder, Olivia Dawdy, Avery Cornelius, Nola Kate Ferguson, Hadley Miller, Olivia Travers, Josie Hoyt, Claire Ray, Makenna Springman and Schultz.

In addition to crowning Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen, several other contestants were recognized for their achievements. Hadley Miller received an award for selling the most 50/50 tickets, and she also received the People’s Choice Award. The fourth runner-up was Brianna Hayes. The third runner-up was Nola Kate Ferguson. Olivia Dawdy was named the second runner-up. The first runner-up was Claire Ray.

For the Miss Jersey County Fair Queen pageant, Ashlen Scott received the People’s Choice Award, the Crew Award, and was named Miss Congeniality. The second runner-up was Reese Hutchens. Charlie Bockstruck was named the first runner-up.

Lori Hopkins emceed the pageant. Scott and Schultz will enjoy several parades and appearances throughout the year as they represent Jersey County.

More like this: