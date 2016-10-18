GRANITE CITY - An Arkansas man working on a construction project in the Edwardsville area died after being struck and killed by a car late Monday evening in Granite City.

The man – Willie G. Shores, 44, of Fort Smith, Ark., - was ejected from the Champion Sports Bar and Grill at Illinois Route 3 and West Chain of Rocks Road, the Madison County Coroner’s Office said.

“The decedent was witnessed to be leaving the property and then turned back to face the bar while stepping into the path of oncoming traffic,” the coroner’s office said. “The decedent was struck by a 2014 Ford Escape, traveling southbound on Illinois Route 3. The incident was reported to authorities at 10:43 p.m.”

Shore was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:57 p.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Diondra Horner. The decedent died as a result of head and chest trauma.

Additionally, routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be performed at a later time. The incident continues to be investigated by the Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Granite City Police Department.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

