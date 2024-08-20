HARDIN - Installation of a sodium permanganate chemical feed system at Illinois American Water’s water treatment plant in the Village of Hardin was completed this summer. The sodium permanganate feed system has been operating successfully for the past month. Early indications show a noticeable improvement in the historic aesthetic discoloration issues throughout the community’s water system.

The installation of the sodium permanganate feed system is an important step to strategically address aesthetic issues in the Hardin community’s water system. Sodium permanganate is a chemical oxidant commonly used in community water treatment systems to control taste, odors, biological growth, zebra mussels, and to remove manganese and iron. It allows for better control of the natural iron and manganese levels that are present in the raw groundwater. Removing iron and manganese will help address the water’s historic aesthetic issues, including taste and appearance which have a long history in the community’s water system.

Illinois American Water monitors and tests the drinking water in the Village of Hardin continuously. Ongoing tests confirm the water in Hardin continues to meet all regulatory water quality standards.

According to Rachel Bretz, Illinois American Water’s Director of Water Quality & Compliance, the sodium permanganate chemical feed system is a positive step but it will not be an immediate fix. Said Bretz, “It will take additional time and other steps are needed to reduce the iron and manganese materials that are already present in the community’s water system. Once it is confirmed that iron and manganese levels are being reduced in treated water through the permanganate feed system, all water mains in the community may need to be flushed to reduce residual materials in the water system.”

The water treatment plant project included the installation of a prefabricated building to store additional sodium permanganate. This work was completed by Engineered Fluid, Inc. (Centralia). Work also included adding chemical feed and control equipment that was provided by Loellke Plumbing (Jerseyville) and Lowry Electric (Collinsville). All work on the project was completed by union contractors and employees.

Over the past year, in the Village of Hardin, seven fire hydrants have been replaced and eight new fire hydrants have been installed. That represents about 25 percent of all hydrants in the community. According to Brendan St. Peters, Senior Supervisor of Operations based in Jerseyville, a strategic plan on fire hydrant replacement or repair continues. “Illinois American Water and the local fire department maintain regular and consistent communication to provide quality fire protection in the community,” said St. Peters.

