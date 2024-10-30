GRAFTON — Construction on a new ADA compliant crosswalk is set to begin on November 4 at the intersection of Route 100 and Mulberry Street in Grafton, a project aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety in the busy area.

Stutz Construction is collaborating with SMS Engineering for this initiative, which addresses longstanding challenges faced by pedestrians crossing near local establishments such as the Grafton Pub, Grafton Winery, and Third Chute. The intersection has been particularly difficult for both pedestrians and drivers, especially during peak weekend traffic.

The project is expected to take approximately 30 days to complete. During this time, motorists and pedestrians are advised to remain vigilant, as there will be a flag person on site and potential changes to traffic patterns.

In an effort to minimize disruption, SMS Engineering and Stutz Construction coordinated with city officials to schedule the work later in the tourist season, thus avoiding the busiest visitor times. The new crosswalk is anticipated to improve accessibility and visibility, benefiting nearby businesses by providing safer access for patrons.

"City officials and residents alike are looking forward to this investment in safety for both citizens and visitors to Grafton," Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said.

