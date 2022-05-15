EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials want to warn those visiting the Administration Building or Courthouse in downtown Edwardsville about road closures in downtown Edwardsville.

On Monday, St. Louis Street between Main and Second streets will be closed due to ongoing construction projects. The street will reopen midweek, or once work is completed.

In mid-April, construction started along Second Street at St. Louis Street and goes to High Street. Due to the construction and the installation of a new water line, the pedestrian crosswalk from the parking lot to the back of the Administration Building is closed and temporarily moved.

There is crossing from the large lot where vehicles can access the small parking lot behind the building for handicap accessible parking. Additional signage and personnel are available to direct pedestrians where to cross the street.

The county is asking the public not to cross or park in areas that are blocked off by barricades or caution tape.

The contractor expects the current trenching work along Second Street to be complete by the end of May, subject to weather or other unexpected delays. The entire project, along Second Street and St. Louis Street will undergo various phases with a projected completion by mid-August.

Visit the county’s website at madisoncountyil.gov for up-to-date information.

