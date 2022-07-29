EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials are continuing to update visitors of construction surrounding the Administration Building and Courthouse in downtown Edwardsville

The sidewalks along Second Street, running from the parking lots behind the Administration Building to the courthouse are closed. Keller Construction is replacing the curbs and sidewalks from the loading dock at the back of the Administration Building to St. Louis Street

The Second Street handicap ramp on the east side of the buildings will be closed and signage is posted in the small parking lot (on each disabled parking sign) directing employees/public to enter the rear Administration Building handicapped entrance.

Visitors are being reminded to allow for extra time to arrive, park and safely enter county buildings. Visitors should not to cross under caution tape in an attempt to take shortcut.

Milling and resurfacing of Second Street is scheduled to start on Aug. 8, which will completely close the street and all crossings into the small parking lot behind the Administration Building.

Additional public parking is available between City Hall and the County’s Hillsboro Street building. There is also 2-hour parking available along Main Street or in designated parking lots for businesses nearby.

Visitors are also reminded that public transportation is also available as an alternative means when visiting Madison County Administration Building or Courthouse as the Madison County Transit station is located across the street from the county’s buildings.

Visit the county’s website at madisoncountyil.gov for continued up-to-date information.

Keller Construction and the City of Edwardsville appreciate the public’s ongoing cooperation during the final stages of construction which is scheduled to be completed by mid-August.

