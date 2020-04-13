EDWARDSVILLE – With a ceremonial “bite” from a trackhoe, the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SDM) began construction Monday, April 13 on the site that will house its new Advanced Care Clinic (ACC) on the Alton campus. Drone footage captured the launch of demolition, making way for the $11.5M facility, which has an anticipated completion of June 2021.

The innovative clinical space will provide state-of-the-art accommodations for the SDM to facilitate treatment for its most vulnerable patient population, children who require general anesthesia for the completion of care. Additionally, the ACC will allow the SDM to expand and enhance its postdoctoral specialty programs.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on this next great phase in the growth of the School of Dental Medicine. The Advanced Care Clinic, created in response to recent challenges in the provision of healthcare, underscores our dedication to patient care in our region,” said SIU SDM Dean Bruce Rotter, DMD. “By adding general anesthesia capabilities in two medical operating suites, the SDM will be able to offer more comprehensive, predictable and safe treatment, allowing for the timely completion of care, particularly for children and patients with special dental care needs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Rotter extended his gratitude to Delta Dental of Illinois and the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation for their generous financial support in making the ACC possible. He also thanked general contractor Poettker Construction Co. and a host of other supporting construction service providers for their contributions to the project’s success.

“The SIU School of Dental Medicine is preparing future dental professionals who will shape a changing world through their important work as clinicians and service to the community,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “The new Advanced Care Clinic will allow our students to develop their skills in a top-level facility, with important focus placed on the care of vulnerable patient populations.”

The ACC project involves demolishing the former Multidisciplinary Lab Building 283, which is no longer in use. The new clinic will be constructed on that site, and serve dental students and residents. The clinic will serve a comprehensive range of patient dental needs through existing, expanded and new post-doctoral programs.

Photo: Demolition of the SIU School of Dental Medicine’s former Multidisciplinary Lab building will make way for a new Advanced Care Clinic.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=yYhfvzifflQ&feature=youtu.be

More like this: