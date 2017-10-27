Considering health care careers
ALTON - On October 25, a group of high school seniors from the Riverbend CEO program visited Alton Memorial Hospital to learn about several hospital departments and the wide range of potential careers in available in healthcare. They visited the Medical Care Unit, Pharmacy, Lab, Radiology, EMS and the Emergency Department. EMS manager Jason Bowman shows the group the life-saving features of the latest "Duck Pluckers" ambulance.
