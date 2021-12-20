RED BUD, IL - Today, conservative Republican David Friess announced his re-election campaign for State Representative of the new 115th District to continue fighting for 2nd Amendment rights, life of the unborn, and against Governor Pritzker’s high-tax agenda.

“Since my election in 2020, I have worked every day to fight the far-left agenda of Gov. Pritzker and the Democratic majority in Springfield,” Friess said. “I am proud to serve the interests of the hard-working families and small businesses of our district. Together, we are fighting to defend the 2nd Amendment, protect the sanctity of life, and working to lower the tax burden on southern Illinois families.”

This past legislative session, Rep. Friess successfully passed an important amendment to the Kaskaskia Regional Port District Act, expanding federal and state funding opportunities for one of the district’s major waterways. Rep. Friess kept his promises to vote against Gov. Pritzker’s budget loaded with more taxes, worked to support law enforcement officers, and defended our freedom to make our own health care decisions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In my first term, Governor Pritzker and House Democrats have taken more of our freedoms and have ignored the key problems of our state, including skyrocketing property taxes,” Friess said. “Their disdain for our community’s way of life and disregard for the consequences of their poor policy decisions only further fuels my motivation to continue the fight for our state. I will always stand up for Southern Illinois families and defend our values.”

State Representative Friess was first elected in 2020 as a conservative Republican leader who embodies Southern Illinois’ values. David and his wife Miki live in Red Bud with their two children. David is an Air Force veteran and works as an attorney.

The new 115th District includes all or part of Jackson, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington counties.

More like this: