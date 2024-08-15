BELLEVILLE – A bobcat sighting in Brookhill Estates, near Green Mount Road in Belleville, has garnered significant attention this past weekend. The wildcat was first spotted on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, when a person let a dog out in the backyard.

Brookhill Estates, located just east of Green Mount Road and north of Illinois 177 in Belleville, is bordered by agricultural land to the south and east, and a thick wood line to the north and west. The area’s proximity to both natural and residential spaces makes it a conducive environment for wildlife sightings.

Don Schachner, an Illinois conservation officer, verified that the animal in question from a photo submitted to him was indeed a bobcat.

“Bobcats are far more common than people realize,” Schachner explained. “They are more secretive than most animals and could live in an area without being noticed.”

Schachner noted that bobcats typically appear larger than they are due to their long legs and muscular build. Despite their imposing appearance, the largest bobcat ever documented in Illinois weighed no more than 29 pounds.

The presence of wildlife, including bobcats, foxes, and other animals, is not unusual in areas like the Brookhill Estates area, given its mix of residential and nearby agricultural landscapes. Schacher emphasized that while bobcats are generally not a threat to humans, small pets could be at risk.

“A small dog or cat is nothing for a bobcat to kill,” he said, advising homeowners to use negative reinforcement, such as making loud noises or using a garden hose, to deter the animals.

The recent bobcat sighting has prompted discussions among residents about the local wildlife. Schachner observed that many people are increasingly removed from nature and may not be aware of what is normal in terms of wildlife presence.

“A lot of society is more and more removed from wildlife and nature,” Schachner said.

"For those who are out in open land situations, they understand more how common bobcats are in this particular area," he added. "However, some in more subdivision types of areas aren't exposed frequently to bobcats, so it could come as a surprise."

As the community continues to share sightings and information, residents are reminded to exercise caution and respect for the wildlife that coexists in their environment.

