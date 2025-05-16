PEARL, MISS. – The Gateway Grizzlies recorded a sweep of the Mississippi Mud Monsters with a 6-1 win on Thursday night behind a dominant pitching performance from Teague Conrad (1-0) as well as a five-run third inning on offense, winning their fourth straight game in the process and improving to 5-1 on the young season.

Conrad was hyper-efficient on the bump from the get-go, allowing just two singles in the first three innings to the Mud Monsters offense, both of which he erased on double-play ground balls. The second such double play hit into by Nick Hassan to end the bottom of the third kicked off a stretch of 15 straight batters retired by the second-year Grizzlie, with Conrad also facing the minimum number of batters possible through seven and two-thirds innings in the longest start of the season by any pitcher in the Frontier League.

Offensively, the Grizzlies were silenced in the first two innings by Mississippi starter Brian Williams (0-1), but in the third inning, they pounced again for a big frame. Dale Thomas and Edwin Mateo began it with singles, and after a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Young, both runners were driven home by Cole Brannen, who extended his season-opening hit streak to six games with a triple for a 2-0 Gateway lead.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brannen would come home on a wild pitch by Williams to make it 3-0, but the Grizzlies kept up the onslaught. Victor Castillo doubled to center field, and D.J. Stewart singled before Ross Friedrick brought in Castillo on a sacrifice fly, making the score 4-0. Mark Shallenberger followed on the next pitch by driving in his first professional run on a double down the right field line, making the score 5-0.

The rest of the game belonged to Conrad, who did not allow a run until there were two outs in the eighth inning. After Karell Paz singled, he went to second on a wild pitch, then third base on a throwing error before scoring on another wild pitch to make the score 5-1. The run remained unearned against Conrad, however, and Gateway was able to plate another run in the top of the ninth on a Mateo sacrifice fly for the final margin. Matt Hickey then finished off the win with a scoreless ninth, capping a 5-1 road trip for the Grizzlies.

Gateway will now return home for their first series of the year in Sauget at the newly-renamed Arsenal B.G. Ballpark, taking on the Trois-Rivieres Aigles on Friday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. CT. Alvery De Los Santos will get the ball on the mound for the Grizzlies against Aigles right-hander Jacob Peaden to kick off the Grizzlies’ 2025 home schedule.

More like this: