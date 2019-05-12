EDWARDSVILLE – One of the key players on the Edwardsville High School hockey team will be making his mark on a new college program when Connor Hinterser signed a letter-of-intent with Purdue Northwest of Hammond, Ind., to play for a program which will have its inaugural season in 2019-20.

Hinterser is excited to play for the Pride as it embarks in its first year.

“I mean, it’s exciting,” Hinterser said in an interview that followed the ceremony. “There’s a lot of things that could go wrong, but there’s a lot of things that could go right. I’m excited to bring my skill set to that location, that team. I’ve met some of the guys already; it seems like this is an answer. I had a lot of question marks, and this is the perfect place for me, and I wanted to play athletics In college, and this opportunity came up. And I can’t say no to it, it’s a great town, a great college, the degree I want, pretty close to home, but it fit the bill perfectly.”

Hinterser plans on majoring in communications, with an emphasis on media, and also considered Missouri State University in Springfield, and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, where Tiger teammates Tyler Berry and Kyle Meehan will be going, but Hinterser felt that PNW was a perfect fit.

“I decided that this was the perfect fit for me, and I just couldn’t pass it up,” Hinterser said.

Pride head coach Kevin Cole is looking forward to having Hinterser as a part of his first team.

“It’s great to have Connor join the team,” Cole said. “He’s going to bring a level of physicality that we really need up front for the first year.”

Starting a new program from scratch could possibly be compared to being a first-year NHL expansion team, such as the Vegas Golden Knights were in 2017-18 and the new Seattle franchise is scheduled to be in 2020-21. Cole’s goals for the first season are very simple.

“I think the first year is to just get good kids in there that stay for four years,” Cole said, “that want to be part of building something and make it great. And then the first year, goals are to be around.. .500, make sure the kids have fun, and then, the second year, third year, excel and be over .500.”

Cole feels that Hinterser will bring much upside and positive traits to the Pride.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I just think with his level of play, the way he plays the game, very physical, I think he’s going to set the tone for the team,” Cole said, “and I feel he’ll take us to that next level”

The Pride will play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association, which governs college club hockey in the United States, and play in the Northern Collegiate Hockey League, which consists of schools from Chicagoland and Wisconsin. PNW will play in ACHA Division II, with plans to have teams in both Divisions I and II in the future.

Cole feels that there’s a good comparison to the top level of ACHA hockey to NCAA hockey.

“I think once you get to the Division I ACHA level, the top 20 percent of the teams are about as good as NCAA Division III bottom 20 percent of the teams,” Cole said, “so there’s kind of like a gray area between the top ACHA teams and the bottom NCAA teams.”

Hinterser feels that he’ll bring leadership to the Pride as well.

“I think that I have a sense of leadership,’ Hinterser said. “It’s not a sense of cockiness, it’s just I know that some guys want to say some stuff; I’ll go ahead and say that, And I think physicality. I’ve been working on my skill, because this is the first off-season of hockey I’ve had to work on just hockey, because normally, I do hockey and football, but this, now I can hone my craft to become more than just a hitter, and to bring some skill to the table.”

Hinterser does have high hopes for PNW as it embarks on its maiden season.

“I mean, obviously, there’s going to be some hiccups here and there,” Hinterser said, “but, I mean, just getting to meet the guys, getting the feel around the campus, I mean, making sure that everybody knows that we’re not just a blow-off program, that we need to get the wheels moving, and get the wheels moving quickly. If we can just put all of our skills together because we’re obviously going to be guys from here, guys from there. We haven’t played a lot together, but just making sure everybody’s focused on one goal, and that’s just to win.”

Cole also believes that Hinterser will be a good representative and goodwill ambassador for the program, promoting the team around the campus and the greater Hammond area.

“I think everybody at this high school and around the area like him so much, he’ll be a good ambassador for the hockey team to make into the community, and into the college, too,” Cole said. “I’m just excited for Connor to get started, and for the new season, too.”

And of course, whatever happens in the Pride’s first season, just sit back, enjoy the ride and see what happens.

“Oh, absolutely,” Hinterser said with a smile.

More like this: