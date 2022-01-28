Connie & Ron's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Connie Matifes Abraham and Ron Abraham of Alton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Date Met/Started Dating: December 3, 2004
Briefly Describe First Date: We both sang with Great Rivers Choral Society & he asked me to meet at Tony’s Restaurant (downtown Alton) for wine & appetizers. I was leaving the next day on cruise with 3 girlfriends.
Date Married: June 13, 2009
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoyed singing together for 12 year until we retired from that. We enjoy wineries, going out to eat & spending time with family & friends.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: It’s the old cliché “don’t go to bed angry” and communication.