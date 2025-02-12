HARDIN — Conner Longnecker made history on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, during a basketball game where the Calhoun Warriors defeated rival Pleasant Hill Wolves 60-39. The game, held at Calhoun High School, marked a significant milestone for Longnecker, who became the school’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Mitch Bick’s previous record of 1,400 points set in 2016. He tied the record in a contest against North Greene last week.

Calhoun led 18-8 over Pleasant Hill on Tuesday at the end of one and 37-25 at the half, 51-31 at the end of three then both teams scored 8 points apiece in the final period for the final score of 60-39.

Longnecker contributed significantly to the win with 18 points, while Lane Eilerman led the team with 22 points. Drew Wallendorf and Jack Graner each contributed 5 points and Jack Zipprich had 4 points for the Warriors. Barnes had 19 points for Pleasant Hill.

In addition to his scoring record in basketball, Longnecker also broke the school’s all-time rushing record in football, previously held by Tony Friedel, who had set the mark at 2,811 yards in 1993. He finished his four-year Warriors' career with a total of 3,316 rushing yards.

“He is the epitome of what hard work and doing the extra work that results in him becoming the all-time leader rusher in football and leading scorer in basketball,” Warriors head boys basketball coach Casey Longnecker said. “He has set a great example for younger/future warriors on what it takes to be successful.”

With the win, Calhoun improved its record to 19-7 overall and 4-3 in conference play. Despite the challenges faced by Pleasant Hill, Barnes led their scoring with 19 points.

As the boys' basketball season progresses, Longnecker’s achievements continue to inspire his teammates and the community, highlighting the dedication and effort required to excel in high school athletics.

Casey Longnecker closed with the following comment: "It seems like he has been here forever, but my time getting to coach him is winding down and will miss what he has brought to the Calhoun Warrior program. He has always done the extra lifting, speed work, running hills to put him in position to accomplish these things."

The Warriors play against their rival Carrollton Hawks at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Calhoun closes regular season play next week at home against Pittsfield on Feb. 18 and on the road at Griggsville-Perry on Feb. 20 before starting regional play.

Calhoun 60 Pleasant Hill 39

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun 18 19 15 8 60

P Hill 8 17 6 8 39

Scoring

Calhoun - Drew Wallendorf 5, Jack Graner 5, Jake Snyders 2, Jack Zipprich 4, Lane Eilerman 22, Jack Webster 1, Conner Longnecker 18

P Hill - Dolbeare 2, Barnes 19, Bing Lowe 6, Hubbard 2, Fesler 4, Jones 6

3 pointers

Calhoun - 1 (Wallendorf 1)

P Hill - 0

Fouls

Calhoun - 19

P Hill - 19

Calhoun record - 19-7 (4-3)

More like this: