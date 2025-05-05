EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville was a place of refuge that made for a tremendous experience, with warm faculty, interdisciplinary coursework and a beautiful campus, according to several graduating seniors.

Students reminisced about their experiences and academic careers at the University and talked about their career goals after participating in Affinity Celebrations last week. The SIUE commencement season began with eight affinity graduation ceremonies of the following groups: International, Hispanic/Latinx, Black, Lavender, Asian, Asian American Pacific Islander, and Desi (AAPI/APIDA), Non-Traditional, Military and Veteran, and Accessible Campus Community & Equitable Student Support (ACCESS). Students, who were honored in front of family members, friends and administrators, received signature stoles to wear at the main SIUE commencement ceremony on Friday-Saturday, May 9-10.

Sponsoring and hosting the graduation ceremonies were the Kimmel Belonging and Engagement Hub (K-Hub), the International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) and Accessible Campus Community & Equitable Student Support (ACCESS).

A few students from the various cohorts shared their SIUE stories:

Evelyn Escobar Vazquez, Bachelor’s, International Studies, participated in the Hispanic/Latinx graduation. “I had the amazing chance to connect with wonderful people from a variety of backgrounds, make new friends, and find a home away from home. Another thing that inspired me to do better while in school, was the opportunity to meet and talk with Chancellor (James T.) Minor, (PhD), and directors from other departments. I chose SIUE because it is close to home, I received the Provost Scholarship, it is affordable, and some of my high school teachers studied here.” Vazquez’s long-term goal is to practice law, specializing in international and/or criminal law, with hopes of establishing her own practice.

Khyla Arnold, Bachelor’s, Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, participated in the Black graduation. “My experience at SIUE has been nothing short of incredible. The support I’ve received from the campus community has exceeded all expectations. Childcare assistance gave me peace of mind knowing my child was safe while I focused on school. During tough times, the Cougar Cupboard was a judgement-free lifeline. And the support and encouragement from my professors has truly been life changing. I’ve never felt so seen and supported in an academic environment.” Arnold plans to begin her master’s program in Fall 2025 and eventually pursue a doctorate.

Joanna Beilfuss, Master's, Teaching English as a Second Language (ESL), took part in the Lavendar graduation. “I chose this degree because I love working with international students, and I find a lot of satisfaction in taking something complicated and helping someone understand it. English is a very difficult language, but it’s also incredibly useful to people all over the world who may be seeking new opportunities! I want to continue working with international and ESL students, whether that means teaching or working in higher education administration. Also, I appreciate the environment that SIUE has afforded me. The University values variety and is a place that is welcoming and safe.”

Tilomai Tauiliili, Bachelor's, Anthropology, was part of the AAPI/APIDA graduation. “There was heartache when I first started at SIUE, because I realized that I was no longer in love with academics. However, it was thanks to SIUE that I found my passion again, when I gained an awesome support group within the Anthropology Department. I am grateful to all the Anthropology faculty, staff, instructors and students. I gained more than I can ask for, and I am proud to be graduating as an Anthropologist. If the world could learn from them just as much as I have, then maybe we would all be more excited about Monday's!” Tauiliili plans to work in a laboratory and do research.

Jared Jess, Master's, Mechanical Engineering, participated in the Military Veteran graduation. “SIUE is one of the only schools in the state offering a program with a robotics focus. The unique blend of hands-on learning, interdisciplinary coursework, and access to advanced labs made it the ideal environment to turn my passion for robotics into real-world skills. My time at SIUE has been defined by growth, innovation and leadership. I’ve had the opportunity to gain invaluable skills and knowledge through grant-funded research, coursework within my programs, and through my own research. Jess wants to work with robotics in the manufacturing or aerospace industry and achieve a role in research and development.

Sandesh Pokharel, Master's, Civil Engineering, took part in the International Student and Scholar Services graduation. “I chose SIUE for its strong engineering program, supportive faculty and its welcoming environment for international students. My time at SIUE has been a great learning journey. I’ve grown both academically and personally. Working as a Graduate Assistant at the Office of International Affairs has been a highlight. I’m deeply thankful to the entire team for their constant support, kindness and for making SIUE feel like home away from home.” Pokharel plans to work as a geotechnical engineer, gain industry experience and eventually become a licensed professional engineer.

Mysaiah Chambers, Bachelor’s, Social Work, took part in the Gateway graduation sponsored by ACCESS. “At a time when I was seeking both shelter and purpose, SIUE offered me more than just an education. It gave me a place to grow, to heal, and to feel truly seen, safe and valued. It wasn’t just a university. It was a refuge that helped me find stability and direction. My journey at SIUE has been transformative both personally and professionally. In the classroom, I built a strong foundation in social work, but my growth went beyond academics. I found a passion for advocacy through my involvement with student organizations focused on inclusion and social justice.” Chambers plans to pursue a master’s in social work with a specialization in children and families.

Matthew Saunders, Bachelor’s, Civil Engineering, was part of the Non-Traditional graduation. “I chose SIUE because of its accredited engineering program, cost compared to other nearby schools, and the beautiful campus environment. The University offered what I needed to grow academically and personally. My time at SIUE was both challenging and rewarding. I balanced rigorous coursework and working a job, while also making meaningful connections with peers and professors. The experience helped shape not only my technical skills but also my resilience and discipline.” Saunders plans to work in the civil/transportation engineering industry, where he can gain experience on large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Affinity Graduation Ceremonies were sponsored by the K-Hub, The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Anti-Racism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and International Student and Scholar Services.

