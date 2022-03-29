ELSAH - Connect Elsah is a group of community members working with Accelerate Illinois and the Benton Institute to try to get improved internet services for the Elsah area. Elsah-area residents can take an online or paper survey about their current internet conditions, which will lay the groundwork for the steps ahead.

“Initially, our group thought that everyone had good internet services except for the homes in the valley of Elsah,” said Susan Young, a member of Connect Elsah. “But as we investigated, we kept finding more folks in the rural areas around us who also have either poor or no coverage at all.

Young said the first step in improving internet services around the area is determining what the current conditions are like. To help do this, Connect Elsah has created a survey that can be taken online or by paper.

To take the survey online, visit go.illinois.edu/ConnectElsah. If you need a paper survey, call (314) 514-5493 or email connectelsah@gmail.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

All surveys must be completed before April 15. Anyone who completes a survey will automatically be entered into a random drawing for a $50 gift certificate to any Elsah-area business.

“Living without internet services is extremely difficult now. It is used for work, education, church, government, business, agriculture, and healthcare activities,” Young said. “Without fast, reliable internet services, communities risk falling behind in a multitude of ways. Rural areas are hit hard because it is expensive to provide quality internet services in these areas. This is why Connect Elsah is working so hard to solve these problems.”

The information collected in these surveys will also be used to apply for grants. Young said there are more state and federal funds available than at any time in history for improving internet services.

The “Connect Elsah Vision” is as follows: to provide reliable and affordable high-speed internet as an essential utility for the community in and around the Village of Elsah. By doing so, create equitable, educational, economic, health, and wellbeing opportunities for all.

More like this: