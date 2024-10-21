BELLEVILLE — Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26) will tour Chestnut Health Systems in Belleville at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The visit aims to highlight a federal investment aimed at enhancing veteran services in Madison County.

Rep. Budzinski, a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and its Subcommittee on Health, has been an advocate for veterans during her first term in Congress. She established a Veterans Advisory Council to engage local veterans in her legislative efforts.

Recently, Budzinski helped secure a $1 million grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for Chestnut Health Systems, which will support homeless and at-risk veterans and their families. This grant is part of the VA's broader $800 million Supportive Services for Veterans program.

The visit will include several key figures from Chestnut Health Systems and the Supportive Services for Veterans program, including Director Callie Sommer and Associate Director Tim Snyder.

