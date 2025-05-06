PARK FOREST – Today, Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced she is running to succeed Senator Dick Durbin in the United States Senate. Robin is a mom, a former mental health counselor, and a relentless advocate for safety and public health, who since 2013 has represented Illinoisans from urban, suburban, and rural communities in Congress. Now, Robin is running for the U.S. Senate to make Illinois safer from crime and gun violence, to lower costs for families, and tackle health inequities.

“Every day, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Congressional Republicans are targeting Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, and passing policies that raise costs for Illinois families, small businesses, and farmers,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “This moment requires proven leaders who have the experience to take on the toughest battles. I’ve never backed down – not from gun lobbyists, not from MAGA extremists, and certainly not from a fight for what’s right.”

Article continues after sponsor message

For Robin, serving her community has never been about making splashy headlines – it’s about delivering results. As State Representative, Robin wrote legislation with then-State Senator Barack Obama and now-Illinois Senate President Don Harmon to hold gun dealers accountable for illegal sales to straw purchasers. In Congress, she led the sit-in on the House floor to protest inaction on gun violence and co-sponsored landmark legislation protecting victims of domestic violence. Her relentless push helped pass the most significant gun violence prevention legislation in 30 years. Robin has also been a proven champion for health equity, passing legislation to dramatically expand coverage for maternal health care by extending Medicaid postpartum coverage from six weeks to a year.

Watch Congresswoman Kelly’s campaign launch video here.

More like this: