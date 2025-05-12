PARK FOREST, IL – Today, Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced that 18 Members of Congress of the Congressional Black Caucus have endorsed her campaign to succeed Senator Dick Durbin in the United States Senate. The members include Representatives: Jonathan Jackson (IL-01), Yvette Clarke (NY-09), Terri Sewell (AL-07), Gwen Moore (WI-04), Dwight Evans (PA-03), Marc Veasey (TX-33), Valerie Foushee (NC-04), Lateefah Simon (CA-12), Emilia Sykes (OH-13), Andre Carson (IN-07), Troy Carter (LA-02), Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), Jennifer McClellan (VA-04), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Nikema Williams (GA-05), Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37), and Jahana Hayes (CT-05).

“I’m honored to have the support of so many colleagues who I have worked closely with in Congress to deliver for families,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “We are in a moment that demands tough leaders with proven experience, who can stand up to Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and MAGA Republicans and fight back as they target Illinoisans’ Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, and drive up costs. I never back down from a fight, and I’m proud to have the support of my colleagues who know that I can get the job done.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Robin’s House of Representatives colleagues endorsing her today have seen up close her proven record of delivering results from Illinoisans. In Congress, Robin has been a relentless advocate for gun violence prevention, leading a sit-in on the House floor to protest inaction on gun violence and co-sponsored landmark legislation protecting victims of domestic violence. Her efforts helped pass the most significant gun violence prevention legislation in 30 years. Robin has also championed closing gaps in maternal health care, passing a law to dramatically expand Medicaid postpartum coverage to a full year. In the Senate, Robin will continue fighting to make Illinois safer from crime and gun violence, lower costs for families, and tackle health inequities.

In case you missed it: watch Robin Kelly's launch video here.

More like this: