GRAFTON - Congresswoman Mary Miller visited Grafton on Saturday, January 28 and toured the city from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Mayor Mike Morrow escorted the Congresswoman and her husband, State Representative Chris Miller, meeting with various business owners in town.

“I had a wonderful day touring Grafton with Mayor Morrow!” said Congresswoman Miller “We visited eight small businesses, and I had the opportunity to discuss infrastructure, economic development, and the need to defend affordable energy.”

Her visit began at Grafton Harbor with Joe and Jan DeSherlia giving a tour of the facilities and discussing how important the Grafton Ferry is to our overall tourism economy. She was briefed by the mayor on the IDOT study grant in partnership with the Port District to examine current ferry operations and what Grafton hopes to achieve with increased ferry activity.

She toured Mosby Woodworks, owned by Richard Mosby as well as Knotty by Nature owned by Dan and Brenda Bechtold. Both businesses work with and sell a myriad of hand-crafted wood products. The next stop was the Lighthouse coffee shop and antique store where owners Kevin and Suzanne Roundcount briefed Congresswoman Miller on their business. The group then went to Harrison’s Gifts on Main Street where Sharon Harrison shared insights about her unique shop.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the Loading Dock, Peter Allen met the party at the entrance to the ice-skating rink, showcasing the rink and the skaters and ending up at the outside seating area where he talked about the high cost of energy and America’s serious border issues. “Our electric bills have doubled—a real hardship for everyone,” said Allen. “Congress needs to secure our southern border; from my perspective, this is very important.”

At Aeries Resort, the party was met by owners Jeff and Sandy Lorton and Operations Manager, JD Lorton. JD gave a tour of the facilities, highlighted by the breathtaking view from the deck. At the Alpine Coaster, Congresswoman Miller was strapped in and began the heart-stopping descent to the bottom, followed by her husband and the mayor. The ride was indeed thrilling and emphasized the family-friendly activities available at the resort.

Finally, the group headed for lunch at the Grafton Pub. Owner Ron Cote welcomed everyone and, joining their table, he talked about business in Grafton. Congresswoman Miller met and visited with many Grafton residents and visitors from out of town during lunch and she thoroughly enjoyed the Pub’s spectacular view of the river.

The Congresswoman attended and addressed the annual Republican Lincoln Day dinner in Jerseyville that evening.

More like this: