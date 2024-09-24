WASHINGTON – This week, Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) attended a Carrollton Community Unit School District #1 school board meeting in support of parents who are concerned about a book being used by the school. Rep. Miller showed the parents' support for protesting the use of a book which they say contains language graphically mocking Jesus Christ, disparaging Christianity, engaging in racial slurs against African Americans, and obscene sexual acts, which violate the values of the community. Representative Miller addressed the parents and the school board with the following statement:

“I am here tonight because parents reached out to me concerned about a vulgar and graphic book that is being used in their child’s classroom against their wishes.

“I know that you agree with me that the quality of books used in the classroom matters, because your district policies state that all materials should ‘enrich students’ and ‘contribute to a sense of the worth of all people.’

“The language in this book is so vulgar and obscene that I cannot read from the book because doing so would violate Board rules and broadcast rules for this meeting.

“I am appalled. Parents are the primary educators of their children, and they have a right to know if their child’s teacher will be sharing pornographic or anti-Christian materials with their child.

“The district’s own policies require a ‘collaborative relationship between parents and the district’ by ‘keeping parents thoroughly informed’ and ‘establishing effective two-way communication between parents and the District.’

“It is very clear that this book, called The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, should have required a permission slip from parents.

“Parents are upset with this book and are following the opt-out process, but they feel that their concerns should have been listened to earlier.

“I would like to encourage you to further engage with parents to ensure that situations like this don’t happen in the future.

“Our communities thrive when parents and schools work together in education and when we focus on the timeless values that have made our country so great.

“Remember, this school board and the parents of the community decide what the curriculum for their children should be - period.

“There should be full transparency for parents regarding their child’s curriculum.

“Parents have the best interest of their children at heart, and parents must be the decision makers for their children. Parents are in charge, and their wishes must be respected.

“I commend the parents here for speaking out and the members of this board for listening to their concerns."

