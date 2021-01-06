WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) recently outlined her reasons for supporting efforts to oppose the certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6th during a radio interview in which she urged fellow Republicans to stand up for free and fair elections.

“Everyone acknowledges that fraud did take place in this election,” Miller said. “The point of contention is just how much fraud took place. We need to have zero tolerance for fraud, and we need to have confidence in our elections. The argument that there might not be enough fraud to change the outcome is irrelevant. America is not a banana republic. We can and should do better.”

Miller said her objection to the certification of the election goes beyond what happened last November.

“The objection here is about future elections,” Miller said. “We need meaningful election reforms in this country, and my hope is that by highlighting the numerous problems with the last election, we can get the reforms we need.”

Miller noted that Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin all had court rulings creating rule changes in mail-in ballots. The Constitution is clear: Amendment XIV Sec. 1 states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

“Changing election requirements is a function of Legislatures – not courts,” Miller said. “We need to make sure that the rules governing our elections are applied equally and fairly and as importantly that the rules are followed. We must stand up for the integrity of our elections. I urge my colleagues in the House from Illinois and across the country to look to the future and fight for the integrity of our elections. We all – Republicans and Democrats – deserve the peace of mind of knowing that our elections are free and fair and that every legal vote is counted.”

