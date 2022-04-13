Congresswoman Cori Bush. ST. LOUIS - Congresswoman Cori Bush will be the featured speaker at the Opening Ceremony and Sustainability Awards at the St. Louis Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 23, at 1 pm. Organized by the local nonprofit earthday365, the Sustainability Awards will highlight achievements in sustainability over five different categories.

2022 EARTH DAY SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS - Outstanding Nominees

    Hellbender Lifetime Achievement in Sustainability

    • Wayne Garver, Gateway Electric Vehicle Association President and environmental educator

    • Jean Ponzi, EarthWays Center, MOBOT’s Green Business Challenge, BiodiverCity STL, Earthworms radio show/podcast/column, original Earth Day Festival organizer

    • Emily Andrews, Executive Director of US - Green Building Council, Green Schools Quest, champion of landmark energy efficiency standards such as the 2021 Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) and the new Building Energy Exchange - St. Louis.

    • John Risberg, former Maritz executive and passionate conservationist, Board President at Beyond Housing, earthday365, and World Bird Sanctuary

  • Keystone Community Activist

    • Dail Chambers - planted 97 trees in the Greater Ville during pandemic, founded Yeyo Arts Collective, urban agriculture

    • Leah Clyburn - longtime Sierra Club organizer & environmental justice activist

    • Carlotta Lewis - 24-year career with Missouri State Parks helping youth living in poverty develop a connection with nature

    • Gabrielle Cole - The Fit & Food Connection: fitness, nutrition and food deserts

    • Cynthia McCrea - Healing & Meditation Garden, Vandeventer neighborhood

    • Leah Lee Burnett - Confluence Farms & Growing Food, Growing People

  • Green Works Here! Award

    • Midwest Recycling Center

    • Dharma + Dwell

    • Home Sweet Home

    • Forest Keeling Nursery

  • Emerging Environmental Leader

    • Madeline Middlebrooks, Great Rivers Environmental Law, focusing on lead in school water fountains

    • Aurora Blanchard, UMSL Community Garden

    • Rebecca Hankins, Forest ReLeaf coordinating tree planting in urban heat islands in partnership with communities

    • Britt Tate-Beaugard, SLPS Art Teacher in North City, created a Sound Garden from found & recycled materials

    • Rachel Wilson - Schnucks Markets, pushing to source produce from local farmers

    • Katherine Golden - EarthWays Center, Sustainability Education Manager

  • Green Dining Alliance Food For Thought

    • Sqwires

    • Principia College

    • UCBC - The Grove

    • The Wolf Cafe

    • Schlafly Tap Room

For more information about earthday365 and all of its programs, please visit the website.

