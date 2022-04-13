Congresswoman Cori Bush Headlines New Sustainability Awards at Earth Day Festival
ST. LOUIS - Congresswoman Cori Bush will be the featured speaker at the Opening Ceremony and Sustainability Awards at the St. Louis Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 23, at 1 pm. Organized by the local nonprofit earthday365, the Sustainability Awards will highlight achievements in sustainability over five different categories.
2022 EARTH DAY SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS - Outstanding Nominees
Hellbender Lifetime Achievement in Sustainability
Wayne Garver, Gateway Electric Vehicle Association President and environmental educator
Jean Ponzi, EarthWays Center, MOBOT’s Green Business Challenge, BiodiverCity STL, Earthworms radio show/podcast/column, original Earth Day Festival organizer
Emily Andrews, Executive Director of US - Green Building Council, Green Schools Quest, champion of landmark energy efficiency standards such as the 2021 Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) and the new Building Energy Exchange - St. Louis.
John Risberg, former Maritz executive and passionate conservationist, Board President at Beyond Housing, earthday365, and World Bird Sanctuary
Keystone Community Activist
Dail Chambers - planted 97 trees in the Greater Ville during pandemic, founded Yeyo Arts Collective, urban agriculture
Leah Clyburn - longtime Sierra Club organizer & environmental justice activist
Carlotta Lewis - 24-year career with Missouri State Parks helping youth living in poverty develop a connection with nature
Gabrielle Cole - The Fit & Food Connection: fitness, nutrition and food deserts
Cynthia McCrea - Healing & Meditation Garden, Vandeventer neighborhood
Leah Lee Burnett - Confluence Farms & Growing Food, Growing People
Green Works Here! Award
Midwest Recycling Center
Dharma + Dwell
Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions
Home Sweet Home
Forest Keeling Nursery
Emerging Environmental Leader
Madeline Middlebrooks, Great Rivers Environmental Law, focusing on lead in school water fountains
Aurora Blanchard, UMSL Community Garden
Rebecca Hankins, Forest ReLeaf coordinating tree planting in urban heat islands in partnership with communities
Britt Tate-Beaugard, SLPS Art Teacher in North City, created a Sound Garden from found & recycled materials
Rachel Wilson - Schnucks Markets, pushing to source produce from local farmers
Katherine Golden - EarthWays Center, Sustainability Education Manager
Green Dining Alliance Food For Thought
Sqwires
Principia College
UCBC - The Grove
The Wolf Cafe
Schlafly Tap Room
For more information about earthday365 and all of its programs, please visit the website.
