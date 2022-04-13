ST. LOUIS - Congresswoman Cori Bush will be the featured speaker at the Opening Ceremony and Sustainability Awards at the St. Louis Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 23, at 1 pm. Organized by the local nonprofit earthday365, the Sustainability Awards will highlight achievements in sustainability over five different categories.

2022 EARTH DAY SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS - Outstanding Nominees

Hellbender Lifetime Achievement in Sustainability

Wayne Garver, Gateway Electric Vehicle Association President and environmental educator



Jean Ponzi, EarthWays Center, MOBOT’s Green Business Challenge, BiodiverCity STL, Earthworms radio show/podcast/column, original Earth Day Festival organizer



Emily Andrews, Executive Director of US - Green Building Council, Green Schools Quest, champion of landmark energy efficiency standards such as the 2021 Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) and the new Building Energy Exchange - St. Louis.



John Risberg, former Maritz executive and passionate conservationist, Board President at Beyond Housing, earthday365, and World Bird Sanctuary

Keystone Community Activist

Dail Chambers - planted 97 trees in the Greater Ville during pandemic, founded Yeyo Arts Collective, urban agriculture



Leah Clyburn - longtime Sierra Club organizer & environmental justice activist



Carlotta Lewis - 24-year career with Missouri State Parks helping youth living in poverty develop a connection with nature



Gabrielle Cole - The Fit & Food Connection: fitness, nutrition and food deserts



Cynthia McCrea - Healing & Meditation Garden, Vandeventer neighborhood



Leah Lee Burnett - Confluence Farms & Growing Food, Growing People

Green Works Here! Award

Midwest Recycling Center



Dharma + Dwell



Home Sweet Home



Forest Keeling Nursery

Emerging Environmental Leader

Madeline Middlebrooks, Great Rivers Environmental Law, focusing on lead in school water fountains



Aurora Blanchard, UMSL Community Garden



Rebecca Hankins, Forest ReLeaf coordinating tree planting in urban heat islands in partnership with communities



Britt Tate-Beaugard, SLPS Art Teacher in North City, created a Sound Garden from found & recycled materials



Rachel Wilson - Schnucks Markets, pushing to source produce from local farmers



Katherine Golden - EarthWays Center, Sustainability Education Manager

Green Dining Alliance Food For Thought

Sqwires



Principia College



UCBC - The Grove



The Wolf Cafe



Schlafly Tap Room

For more information about earthday365 and all of its programs, please visit the website.

