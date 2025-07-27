Congresswoman Budzinski to Host Roundtable on Strengthening Postal Service in Central and Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD - On Monday, July 28, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) will convene a roundtable discussion in Springfield focused on improving mail delivery and protecting postal services across Central and Southern Illinois. Local leaders, postal workers, and community stakeholders from across downstate Illinois will join the conversation.
The discussion will cover key issues impacting mail service in the region including efforts to improve on-time delivery, protect local postal jobs, oppose privatization, and stop harmful facility consolidations that reduce access in rural and underserved areas.
WHAT: Congresswoman Budzinski to Host Roundtable on Strengthening Postal Service in Central and Southern Illinois
WHO: U.S. Congresswoman Budzinski, Illinois’ 13th District
State Senator Doris Turner
State Representative Mike Coffey
Springfield Chamber President Mike Murphy
Barbara Bridges, Champaign Postal Worker and Activist
President Pam Shumard, Illinois Rural Letter Carriers Association
Harry Wright, National Postal Mail Handlers Union
Mark Bunselmeyer, Illinois Corn
Johnny Bishop, American Postal Workers Union
Chad Ludwig, National Association of Letter Carriers
John Galer, National Newspapers Association
Postmaster Michael Winters, National Association of Postal Supervisors
Zach Brys, National Star Route Mail Contractors Association
WHEN:
Monday, July 28, 2025
11:30 AM CT - 12:30 PM CT
WHERE: Lincoln Land Community College
Trutter Center
5250 Shepherd Rd, Springfield
