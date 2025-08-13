SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) welcomed House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) to the Springfield Urban League to highlight growing concerns about federal budget cuts and eligibility requirements that would threaten access to essential social service programs, such as Head Start and SNAP. The members met with local families and educators to hear firsthand how these cuts could jeopardize the greater community.

“Today, Leader Jeffries had the chance to visit Springfield and meet with the resilient, hardworking people who make this community so special. We heard directly from families in Springfield who depend on programs like Head Start and SNAP – programs that are essential investments in our children’s future. But right now, those programs are under serious threat,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “The President’s inadequate funding request for Head Start, combined with harmful eligibility changes in the so-called 'Big Ugly Bill” would hit families hard – especially in rural communities. But we’re not giving up. Democrats are going to fight tooth and nail to protect these programs and defend our children’s futures.”

“It was an honor to join Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski and Senator Dick Durbin at the Springfield Urban League to hear directly from many of their constituents. I’m thankful for their ongoing partnership and leadership on behalf of the great state of Illinois back in Washington, D.C. as we fight back against this out-of-control Trump administration, which has launched an all-out assault on the well-being of children, families, and veterans,” said Leader Jeffries. “Together, we will continue to make clear to the people of Springfield and beyond that House and Senate Democrats are going to fight to make sure that every single American has what is necessary, not simply to survive, but to thrive. That includes standing up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and standing up for Head Start, because investing in our children is the American thing to do.”

“President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ is cutting critical funding for Medicaid and working families to give a tax break to the wealthy,” said Senator Durbin. “Programs like the Springfield Urban League’s Head Start are exactly what we should be investing in to help everyday Americans and light that candle in a young life to put them on a path to success. I’ll continue working alongside Representatives Budzinski and Jeffries to ensure federal funding for these crucial programs.”

This discussion comes as the Trump Administration’s FY26 budget request failed to include increases that would account for inflation, increased demand, or the staffing shortages that programs across the country are facing. These threats are compounded by the "Big Ugly Bill," which includes changes to SNAP eligibility that would subsequently jeopardize qualifying for Head Start, putting even more families at risk of losing not just food and nutrition but also childcare and education.

In May, Congresswoman Budzinski led the Illinois delegation in a letter to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. urging the importance of Head Start programs. The letter followed a leaked memo from the Office of Management and Budget instructing HHS to fully dismantle the Office of Head Start.

