EAST ST. LOUIS — Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-Ill.) will host a Community Day focused on water infrastructure in the Metro East on Friday, Sept. 12, at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) East St. Louis Center. The event, scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT, aims to provide residents with updates on flood mitigation, stormwater management, and wastewater backup prevention.

Budzinski will be joined by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Major General Jason Kelly, deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). State agencies and community organizations, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Department of Insurance, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Community Engagement, and East Side Health District, will also participate.

The event will begin with an open house from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., during which attendees can access information on available services and resources related to water infrastructure and disaster response. A formal speaking program will start at 11 a.m.

The Community Day will take place at the SIUE East St. Louis Center, located at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.. Building D, Room 1007 (Multi-Purpose Room), East St. Louis, Illinois. Organizers said the event is intended to help residents better understand and access resources following weather-related emergencies and infrastructure challenges.

