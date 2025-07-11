CHAMPAIGN - On Friday, July 11, 2025, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) led an important discussion on the future of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Program in Illinois, held at Wagner Machine Company, a local business participating in the program. The event brought together key stakeholders to address concerns over the Trump Administration’s proposal to eliminate the program, which has been a cornerstone of economic growth and job creation in the district.

“The impact the MEP program has had on our district cannot be overstated,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “MEP has aided local business, generating millions in new investments and creating and maintaining good-paying jobs right here at home. Threats to this program are yet another attempt by the administration to cut funding that is doing real good in our communities. Today's tour made clear that if we are going to truly support small and mid-sized manufacturers like Wagner, we must continue to protect the MEP partnership from harmful cuts and ensure its future success.”

“Small and mid-sized manufacturers are a critical economic backbone for our rural communities. Through the MEP program, we work with hundreds of these companies each year to help them stay competitive, build resilience, and seize reshoring and growth opportunities. The program delivers outsized proven results, and I appreciate Congresswoman Budzinski’s leadership in ensuring this essential support continues,” said David Boulay, Ph.D., President of IMEC.

Article continues after sponsor message

“IMEC has been helpful for us on several past and current projects related to 5S and other business operations. They are currently helping us make connections to upgrade our IT infrastructure to be CMMC level 2 compliant which is critical for us to continue working with defense contractors. Their industry expertise and connections save us time and money so we can focus on our core business operations,” said Kurt Wagner, CEO of Wagner Machine Company.

The MEP program, a public-private partnership managed by the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), supports small-and medium-sized manufacturers nationwide. In Illinois, the program is administered by the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC), which has been pivotal in driving innovation, expanding markets, and strengthening local manufacturing.

In just four years, the MEP program in Illinois’ 13th District has facilitated over $10.5 million in capital investments and helped create 181 new jobs while retaining 746 others. These outcomes underscore the program’s critical role in sustaining the district’s manufacturing economy and workforce.

More like this: