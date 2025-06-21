GRANITE CITY – Today, U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) will join members of the United Steelworkers (USW) in Granite City to discuss the deal between President Donald Trump and Nippon Steel. Budzinski and the USW will raise concerns around the lack of transparency and local input as well as the deal's failure to include necessary investment in Granite City Works.

They will call for a voice for workers at the negotiating table, and real commitments to protect American steel jobs in Illinois. To learn more, visit HERE.

Budzinski will be joined by Craig McKey, President of the United Steelworkers Local 1899, and Jason Chism, United Steelworkers Sub-District Director for a Press Conference to Demand Seat at the Table and Local Investment.

The event will be held Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at Local Union 1899, Tri-Cities Labor Temple, 2014 State Street, Granite City, Ill., 62040.

