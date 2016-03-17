Community Credit Unions Fight for Regulatory Relief

WOOD RIVER – Shell Community Federal Credit Union hosted a visit with U.S. Congressman John Shimkus at its Wood River location to discuss modernizing regulations and programs to ensure continues strength of community credit unions.

With the help of Congressman Shimkus and others, we hope to make preservation of credit union tax exemption, data/cyber security, and field of membership improvements all top priorities for the 114th Congress. Credit Unions did not contribute to the financial crisis yet are still subject to increasing regulatory requirements mandated under the Dodd-Frank Act.

Greg Lyons, President and CEO of Shell Community FCU, discussed helping credit unions of all types and sizes thrive with Congressman Shimkus.

“I appreciate Congressman Shimkus’s willingness to discuss such critical matters facing our credit union members. His leadership in finding solutions to these concerns will be invaluable to all credit unions and their members.”

Shimkus also spent time at 1stMidAmerica Credit Union and Scott Credit Union.

Shell Community FCU’s main interest has always been its members and by ensuring the safety and soundness of the credit union system we continue to operate in that manner. Shell Community FCU has served Madison county for 81 years and continues to be “The One Place to go” for all your financial needs.

For more information on Shell Community FCU please visit us at www.shellcuonline.org

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Lindsey M. Kahl at 618-251-7326 or email at Lindsey.kahl@shellcu.org.

