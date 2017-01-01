A look back at 2016...

From fighting for pediatric cancer research funding to passing the WINGMAN Act, a lot has happened in Congress and the 13th District in 2016. Here's a look back at 2016 with my top 10 most memorable moments (in no specific order). Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to be the first to see these and many more moments. It's an honor to serve you in Congress and I look forward to another productive year in 2017.



Wishing you and your family a safe and happy New Year.



Sincerely,



Rodney Davis

1. Heroes in the Balcony

Having the Wade family of Jerseyville join me at this year's State of the Union address was one of the most amazing moments of my career in Congress. Kim and Jon had lost Jacky's twin brother Jonny that past Christmas Eve. So seeing more than 100 members of Congress join us in wearing "Team Jonny" wristbands to show their support for pediatric cancer was a powerful moment. Click to see more photos from that night.



Earlier this month, Congress came together to pass and have signed into law the 21st Century Cures Act. Monumental legislation which funds the 'Cancer Moonshot' and accelerates life-saving medical treatment.

2. Historic Flooding & Reforming FEMA

Seeing the extreme flooding after Christmas and into January was no doubt devastating, but getting denied again by FEMA for disaster relief a month later was even more devastating. Flooding throughout Central and Southern Illinois caused $15 million in damages to homes, businesses, and communities.



That's why the House passing a bill to reform FEMA with my provisions requiring FEMA give greater consideration of the localized impact of a disaster is on this list. We must change the law to ensure FEMA relies less on that arbitrary formula that continually puts downstate Illinois communities at a disadvantage. Unfortunately, the Senate has yet to take up this legislation. I will continue to push for this change next Congress.

3. Honoring Our Fallen Heroes

In May, we honored our fallen heroes with this Memorial Day video tribute to all of the 13th District soldiers who most recently gave their lives in defense of our country. A grave reminder that freedom isn't free. CLICK TO WATCH.

4. Passing a Law to Fight Prescription Drug Abuse & Heroin Epidemic

Seeing this crucial legislation signed into law was a very proud moment because earlier this year I went on a ride along with a McLean County police officer and saw the devastating impact addiction is having on our communities. The number of opioids such as Vicodin, OxyContin, and codeine prescribed in the U.S. have quadrupled since 1999 and so have the number of deaths from overdoses. In July, Congress came together to pass this law critical to fighting this fight.

5. Davis Makes It Easier for Families to Fly Together

Passing this legislation to ensure families traveling with young children are seated next to each other was important because as someone who flies a lot, I have seen this happen too many times. This issue was highlighted in a blog called Scary Mommy. Language similar to my bill, the Families Flying Together Act, was signed into law in July.

6. A Busy August

There were so many memorable moments from August when I traveled through all 14 counties and logged 3,253 miles that this video, which highlights many of our stops along the way, had to make the list.

7. A Better Way

Earlier this year, we laid out our vision to create a more confident America through "A Better Way." A more confident America is one where all Americans feel safe from terrorism; where Americans can get the job they want, not just one they can find; have access to affordable healthcare; and have a government they can trust.



It seems many Americans, many of you included, dug this. I'm looking forward to enacting much of these changes with a new Republican Congress and president. Read more HERE.

8. WINGMAN Act Passes House

Passing my bill to help veterans who my office sees everyday struggling to get answers from the VA was a very proud moment. The WINGMAN Act will help our office cut through red tape so we can get those answers more quickly.



It's incredibly disappointing that Democrats in the Senate are holding this bill up to seemingly protect the VA from greater transparency. More information here.

9. Helping the Andersons Adopt Their Daughter Phoebe

Chadwick and Sarah Anderson had been trying to adopt Phoebe from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for four years. In April, after my office was able to help put pressure on the DRC, their adoption was finalized. It was an amazing moment to meet Phoebe and nominate the Anderson's as Angels in Adoption.

10. Honoring the Life of Fallen Police Officer Blake Snyder

This was not an easy floor speech to give. Officer Blake Snyder, a Madison County resident and member of the St. Louis County Police Department, was tragically killed in the line of duty on October 6, 2016. He leaves behind his wife and two-year-old son. Earlier this month, I was able to meet his family and thank them for their sacrifices. Our men and women in blue put their lives on the line each day to protect us and we must honor and pray for them and their families. More info here.

BONUS: GOP Wins Congressional Baseball Game for Charity

Had to be mentioned because who doesn't love baseball? This was my fourth year playing and first win in the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Republicans beat the Democrats for the first time in seven years. This year I represented Blackburn College in Carlinville by wearing their uniform during the game

