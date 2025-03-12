EAST ST. LOUIS - On Saturday, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) was joined by elected officials, community leaders, and representatives of organized labor from the Metro East area in East St. Louis to discuss the importance of protecting Medicaid and Social Security for Illinoisans. Congressman Krishnamoorthi also participated in a walk-through tour of the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Center and spoke directly with seniors who would be most impacted by any potential cuts to critical social programs.

“Over the course of the nearly 10,000 words in President Donald Trump’s record-long 100-minute address to Congress, he did not mention one extremely important word a single time: Medicaid,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi said. “I noticed it, and I’m sure the 3.4 million Illinoisans who rely on Medicaid for their health care did too. The efforts of the president and his allies to cut Medicaid, Social Security, SNAP, and other essential programs are dangerous, extreme, and irresponsible. From Chicago to East St. Louis, all Illinoisans will feel the impact of these cuts. I’m proud to be here in East St. Louis to underscore how critical it is we fight any attempts to gut these lifesaving programs."

In late February, Congressional Republicans forced through a partisan budget proposal that called for gutting Medicaid’s budget, a move that would impact over 850,000 Illinoisians who depend on Medicaid for their health care access. The proposal also plans to slash the workforce at the Social Security Administration, a move that would only increase delays and wait times for Illinoisans who rely on Social Security payments.

