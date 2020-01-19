Are you getting suspicious calls from people claiming that they work for the Social Security Administration and that they need your social security number? Unfortunately, scam calls like these are becoming more common and it is important for you to be aware of them. Here are some tips that I received from Social Security Administrations' Commissioner Andrew Saul on how to best identify scammers versus legitimate Social Security representatives.

First, Social Security will never:

Threaten you or your family

Tell you that your Social Security Number has been or might be suspended

Call you to demand an immediate payment

Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone

Require a specific means of debt repayment, like pre-paid debt card, retail gift card, or cash

Demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe

Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money

Request personal or financial information through email, text messages or social media

Second, Social Security will:

Sometimes call you to confirm you filed for a claim or to discuss other ongoing business you have with them

Mail you a letter if there is a problem

Mail you a letter if you need to submit payments that will have detailed information about options to make payments and the ability to appeal the decision

Use emails, text messages, and social media to provide general information (not personal or financial information) on its programs and services if you have signed up to receive these messages

If you do receive a call that you deem suspicious under the criteria listed above, please:

Hang up right away

Never give out personal information, money, or retail gift cards

Report the scam at https://oig.ssa.gov/

Remember that scammers play on emotion to get people to act without thinking. If you get a call that you think is a scam but are not sure contact one of my offices and we will work with you to verify the identity of the caller.

Additionally, I have been working to stop these scam calls in Congress by cosponsoring H.R. 3375, the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act. This bill passed the House of Representatives on July 24 and is currently being considered by the Senate. If this bill is signed into law, the Federal Communications Commission would get enhanced authority to take strong and quick action when it tracks down robocallers. It would also be able to refer those malicious callers for criminal prosecution.

I will continue advocating for this bill’s passage in the Senate and any other legislation that will help protect my constituents from malicious scammers.

