Congressman Mike Bost Endorses Justice David Overstreet For Supreme Court
MURPHYSBORO - This week, Congressman Mike Bost joined a growing list of influential conservative Republican leaders to endorse Justice David Overstreet in the GOP Primary race for 5th district Illinois Supreme Court Justice to replace retiring Justice Lloyd Karmeier.
"Judge David Overstreet is a man of integrity who's committed to strengthening transparency and public trust in our judicial system. I've known Judge Overstreet for many years, and I value his judgment and fairness. I'm proud to endorse him for Illinois Supreme Court Justice,” Bost said.
Justice Overstreet thanked Congressman Bost for his endorsement and for serving the people of the 12th Congressional district with honor and integrity.
“I am honored to have Congressman Bost’s endorsement in the race for 5th district Supreme Court,” Overstreet said. “Congressman Bost built an impeccable record of service to Southern Illinois in the Illinois House and has continued his great work serving both Southern Illinois and the Metro East in Congress. Mike and I share the same conservative principles, and I am proud to call him a friend and supporter.”
To date, Justice Overstreet has earned the endorsements of:
Congressman John Shimkus
Congressman Mike Bost
Ret. State Senator Dave Luechtefeld
Ret. State Senator FrankWatson
State Senator Dale Righter
State Senator Dale Fowler
State Senator Paul Schimpf
Madison County Board Chair Kurt Prenzler
State Representative Avery Bourne
State Representative Terri Bryant
Ret. State Representative Wayne Rosenthal
Ret. State Representative John Cavaletto
Ret. State Representative Roger Eddy
Jefferson County Republican Party
Hamilton County Republican Party
Crawford County Republican Women
Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Presidents Association
Coach George Barber
Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Illinois
Rated Qualified: Illinois Right To Life Action
Illinois’ Republican Primary Election Day is March 17. For more information please visit JusticeOverstreet2020.com.
