MURPHYSBORO - This week, Congressman Mike Bost joined a growing list of influential conservative Republican leaders to endorse Justice David Overstreet in the GOP Primary race for 5th district Illinois Supreme Court Justice to replace retiring Justice Lloyd Karmeier.

"Judge David Overstreet is a man of integrity who's committed to strengthening transparency and public trust in our judicial system. I've known Judge Overstreet for many years, and I value his judgment and fairness. I'm proud to endorse him for Illinois Supreme Court Justice,” Bost said.

Justice Overstreet thanked Congressman Bost for his endorsement and for serving the people of the 12th Congressional district with honor and integrity.

“I am honored to have Congressman Bost’s endorsement in the race for 5th district Supreme Court,” Overstreet said. “Congressman Bost built an impeccable record of service to Southern Illinois in the Illinois House and has continued his great work serving both Southern Illinois and the Metro East in Congress. Mike and I share the same conservative principles, and I am proud to call him a friend and supporter.”

To date, Justice Overstreet has earned the endorsements of:

Congressman John Shimkus

Congressman Mike Bost

Ret. State Senator Dave Luechtefeld

Ret. State Senator FrankWatson

State Senator Dale Righter

State Senator Dale Fowler

State Senator Paul Schimpf

Madison County Board Chair Kurt Prenzler

State Representative Avery Bourne

State Representative Terri Bryant

Ret. State Representative Wayne Rosenthal

Ret. State Representative John Cavaletto

Ret. State Representative Roger Eddy

Jefferson County Republican Party

Hamilton County Republican Party

Crawford County Republican Women

Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Presidents Association

Coach George Barber

Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Illinois

Rated Qualified: Illinois Right To Life Action



Illinois’ Republican Primary Election Day is March 17. For more information please visit JusticeOverstreet2020.com.

